Russian figure skater Semenenko takes seventh place in short program at Olympics

BEIJING, February 8. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Evgeny Semenenko came in seventh at the Beijing Olympics’ short program.

Semenenko scored 95.76 points. American figure skater Nathan Chen took the top spot, setting a new world record in the short program of 113.97 points. Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama came in second (108.12), while his compatriot Shoma Uno took third place (105.90). Team ROC athlete Mark Kondratyuk took the 15th spot (86.11) while his teammate Andrey Mozalev occupied 23rd place (77.05).

Semenenko beat two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu (95.15). Georgian figure skater Morisi Kvitelashvili occupied the fifth place (97.98).

Chen broke the previous world record, which was set during the 2020 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships by Hanyu (111.82 points).

Semenenko,18, is the winner of the World Team Trophy in Figure Skating. Mozalev is a bronze medalist of the Russian Figure Skating Championships. This season Kondratyuk won the Russian Championship and became a gold medalist of the 2022 Games.

The men’s free skate will take place on February 10.