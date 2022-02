ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 8. /TASS/. Russian cross-country skier Alexander Bolshunov has decided to skip men’s sprint free event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China, Yelena Vyalbe, the head of the Russian Ski Association (RSA), told TASS on Tuesday.

"Alexander did everything well, professionally," Vyalbe said. "There will be no substitution for him [in the sprint race]. But that’s all right, three [ROC] athletes will be racing. It was a very clever and professional decision."