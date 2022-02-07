Team ROC in 2nd place of medal standings after Day 3 of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

BEIJING, February 7. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in 2nd place of the overall medal standings after Day 3 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

With nine sets of medals at the stake on Monday, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Team won one gold and one silver medals.

The gold was coined in the figure skating team competition and it was won by Kamila Valieva, Mark Kondratyuk, Anastasia Misshina/Alexander Galliamov, Victoria Sinitsina/Nikita Katsalapov.

The silver was snatched by the Team ROC on Monday in the Mixed Team Ski Jumping competitions. It was coined by Irma Makhini, Yekaterina Avvakumova, Danila Sadreyev and Yevgeny Klimov. This was Russia’s first ski jumping Olympic medal since 1968 when Soviet Union’s ski jumper Vladimir Belousov snatched the gold in individuals at the Winter Olympic Games in Grenoble.

Team ROC is currently 2nd in the overall medal standings (boasting two gold, three silver, and two bronze medals) and following Sweden in the top place with three golds, the Netherlands in 3rd place with two gold, two silver and one bronze medals. Hosts China are currently in 4th place with two gold and two silver medals.

A total of 10 sets of medals will be at the stake on Day 4 (February 8) of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony on February 4 at the Bird’s Nest Stadium in the Chinese capital.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.