Team ROC wins silver in Ski Jump Mixed Team event at 2022 Winter Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 7. /TASS/. Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) won silver on Monday at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing in the Mixed Team Ski Jumping competition.

The silver for Team ROC was coined by Irma Makhini, Yekaterina Avvakumova, Danila Sadreyev, and Yevgeny Klimov with an aggregate result of 890.3 points.

The gold went to the team of Slovenia (1,001.5 points) and the bronze was packed by Canada (844.6 points).

This is Russia’s first ski jumping gold medal since 1968 when Soviet Union’s ski jumper Vladimir Belousov snatched the gold in individuals at the Winter Olympic Games in Grenoble.

Team ROC is currently 2nd in the overall medal standings of the 2022 Olympics (two gold, three silver, two bronze medals). Team Sweden tops the standings with three gold medals. The Netherlands is in 3rd place with two gold, two silver, and one bronze medals.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running from February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.