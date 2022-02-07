Putin welcomes participants of 2022 St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy tennis tournament

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his welcome message to the organizers and participating players of the 2022 St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, which kicked off on Monday in Russia’s second-largest city.

"These prestigious competitions have again brought together on the courts of the famous Sibur Arena the strongest and most renowned women tennis players from all around the world," Putin said in a message posted on the Kremlin’s official website.

"Spectacular and tense matchups, the masterful play of the participants, and their competitive grit have rightly become the calling card of the tournament, which continues to develop and every year reaffirms its popularity with spectators," the Russian president said.

"Thanks to such magnificent sports festivals, more and more people, especially young people, decide to take on tennis, turn to physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle," Putin added.

The tournament is held between February 7 and 13 and is attended by the world’s top female tennis stars.

The St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy has been classified as a WTA (Women Tennis Association) Premier tournament since 2016 although it was first held in Saint Petersburg in 2003. This year the tournament runs in Russia’s second-largest city of Saint Petersburg between February 7 and 13.