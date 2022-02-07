ROC team has every chance for success at 2022 Olympics in Beijing, says senior lawmaker

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) has every chance of putting up a successful performance at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Alexander Zhukov, the ROC Honorary President, told TASS on Monday.

"These Games will be very difficult considering all anti-COVID-19 restrictions," Zhukov, who also serves as the first deputy chairman of the State Duma (the Russian parliament’s lower house), said.

"It is also very cold here and nobody expected it, but I believe that everyone will get accustomed to it," he continued. "We have an outstanding national team representing various sports competitions - [cross-country] skiing, figure skating, biathlon, speed skating - practically in all competitions."

"I believe that we [Team ROC] have every chance for a successful performance," Zhukov noted. "On the whole, we [ROC] and our athletes are accustomed to the fact that there are [almost] no spectators in attendance during competitions."

The Local Organizing Committee of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing announced last month a decision to prohibit ticket sales to spectators from outside mainland China as part of preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are running from February 4-20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.