Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin lauds Russian figure skater’s ‘gift of heart-stopping beauty’

TASS, February 7. Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has performed heartbreakingly beautifully at the Beijing Olympics, the athlete’s coach, Eteri Tutberidze, shared US actor Alec Baldwin’s comment on her Instagram story.

Valieva secured first place in the short and free programs as part of the team tournament. Team ROC won first place, while the US came in second.

"I love the Olympics because the world stands still, even in these crushingly disheartening times, to watch, in awe, as athletes (and artists) like Kamila Valieva, show us the beauty in this world that is made by one person. A song. A poem. A painting," Baldwin stated.

"To have dedicated one’s life (in Valieva’s case, a short one thus far) to this artistry. Thank you, Kamila Valieva, for your gift of heart-stopping beauty to the world," the US actor commented.

Valieva, 15 years old, is the current champion of Russia and Europe. The Russian athlete holds world records in the short, free, and total programs.