ROC, Canada ice hockey teams wore masks because of delayed COVID-19 test results — Tardif

BEIJING, February 7. /TASS/. Women ice hockey players from Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) and Canada played most of their 2022 Olympics group stage match wearing masks because of a delay in the results of COVID-19 tests, Luc Tardif, the president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), told TASS on Monday.

Both teams hit the ice in their group stage match wearing medical masks. The game was initially scheduled for 07:10 a.m. Moscow time, but it was postponed for an hour, since the Canadian hockey players refused to begin the match. According to Canadian CBC TV channel, the Canadian team did not receive a report on the results of Russians’ coronavirus tests.

Asked by a TASS correspondent why the match was postponed and players of both teams had to wear masks, Tardif said: "Because of last test result from Russian team. Test were done by 8:00 am [local time] but results arrived late."

"Two teams finally agreed for Maximum guarantee to play with a mask. Results arrived at the end of 2nd period. All negative tests," he continued.

"That’s why they played the third period without masks," the IIHF president said.