Russian, Canadian women’s hockey players wearing masks to play group game

BEIJING, February 7. /TASS/. Women’s hockey players of Team ROC and Team Canada on Monday took to the ice to play a preliminary group game wearing medical masks.

The game was initially scheduled for 07:10 Moscow time, but it was delayed by an hour, since the Canadian hockey players refused to begin the match. According to Canadian CBC TV channel, the Canadian team did not receive a report on the results of Russians’ coronavirus tests.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13. Russian athletes are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.