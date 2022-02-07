Russians win figure skating team competition at Beijing Olympics

BEIJING, February 7. /TASS/. Russian figure skaters won team competition at Beijing Olympics.

Russia’s Kamila Valieva scored 178.92 points, taking the top prize in women’s free skate, the last event of the contest. Team ROC ended the team tournament with 74 points. Team USA is the runner-up while Team Japan in No. 3.

Mark Kondratyuk represented the team in men’s singles, and Valieva in women’s singles. The pairs team was Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Galliamov, while the dance couple was Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov.

Valieva won the short and free skating events. Kondratyuk came in third in the short event and second in the free event. Mishina and Galliamov won in free skating and were runners up in the short event. Sinitsina and Katsalapov came in second in both events.

Team ROC is now at the top of the overall medal standings of the Olympics. Team Norway is second while Team Sweden is third. The Games will end on February 20.