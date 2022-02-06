Team ROC in 3rd place of medal standings after Day 2 of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

BEIJING, February 5. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 3rd place of the overall medal standings after Day 2 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

With seven sets of medals at the stake on Sunday only six sets were offered because tournaments in men’s downhill events were postponed indefinitely due to unfavorable weather conditions. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Team won one gold, one silver and one bronze medal on Sunday.

The gold was coined by Alexander Bolshunov in cross-country skiing Men's 15km+15km Skiathlon, while his teammate Denis Spitsov took the silver in the same race. Anastasia Smirnova took the bronze later in the day in Women’s Moguls Freestyle Skiing event.

Team ROC is currently 3rd in the overall medals (one gold, two silver, two bronze medals), following Norway in the top place with two gold and one bronze medals and Sweden with two gold medals.

A total of nine sets of medals will be at the stake on Day 3 (February 7) of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony on February 4 at the Bird’s Nest Stadium in the Chinese capital.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.