Russian luger Pavlichenko says doesn’t plan to finish career after Beijing Olympics

BEIJING, February 6. /TASS/. Russian luger Semyon Pavlichenko told TASS on Sunday he doesn’t plan to finish his sports career after these Olympic Games.

Pavlichenko, 30, finished tenth after four runs at the current Olympics in Beijing. He was fifth at his first Games in 2014 and 14th four years later, in South Korea.

When asked if he plans to finish his career after the Beijing Olympic Games, he said, "Of course, no. Everyone knows that luge is a sport for older people. As a rule, the career reached its peak later. Look at the Sics brothers from Latvia, or our Albert Demchenko, who competed for a long time. He is a unique athlete."

Demchenko, the chief coach of Russia’s luge team, took part in seven Olympic Games and finished his career at the age of 42 after winning two silver medals at the Sochi Olympics in 2014.

Pavlichenko is a two-time gold medalist of world championships and a six-time winner of European championships. He won 22 World Cup stages (nine times in relay races).