ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 6. /TASS/. Anastasia Smirnova of Russia has won bronze in women’s mogul at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Smirnova scored 77.72 points. Australia’s Jakara Anthony won gold with 83.09 points, and Jaelin Kauf of the United States won silver with 80.28 points.

The Olympic Games are running in Beijing until February 20.