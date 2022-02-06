Ten more coronavirus cases reported among Olympic-related arrivals - organizing committee

BEIJING, February 6./TASS/. Ten more people among the Olympic-related arrivals have tested positive for coronavirus, according to data from the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, issued on Sunday.

"From 00:00 to 23:59, 5 February, 2022, 305 Olympic-related arrivals entered China at the airport, including 190 athletes and team officials and 115 other stakeholders. They took the airport PCR tests. After confirmatory tests, four confirmed positive cases had been notified, two of them are from athletes and team officials, and two of them are from other stakeholders," the release said.

"In the closed loop during the same time, 72,481 PCR tests had been taken, 6,467 by athletes and team officials and 66,014 by other stakeholders. After confirmatory tests, six confirmed positive cases had been notified, four of them are from athletes and team officials, and two of them are from other stakeholders," it said.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.