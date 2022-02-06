Kamila Valieva’s win brings Team ROC close to Olympic gold in team event - view

MOSCOW, February 6./TASS/. The brilliant performance of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva and mistakes made by American skater Karen Chen in the short program have practically decided the fate of the Olympic gold in the team event, Ilya Averbukh, Olympic silver medalist in ice dancing, has told TASS over the phone.

Valieva came first in the short program in the team event at the Beijing Winter Olympics, scoring 90.18 points. Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi was second (74.73 points), Canada’s Madeline Schizas placed third (69.60 points). Team ROC has scored 36 points in short programs, coming first in the team event, two points ahead of the US figure skaters.

"Kamila skated brilliantly, divinely, we all saw this, excellent points," Averbukh said. "Generally, when Kamila skates as she skated, she has no equal in the world. With this performance and the unsuccessful performance of the American athlete, we made a giant step towards the gold in the team event, its fate is practically decided. It just remains for everyone to perform smoothly," he said. "All are the heroes in our team, all participants. Mark Kondratiuk - very well done, he managed the first, most difficult stage," the figure skater stressed.

He also commented on the possible replacement of Valieva by another athlete in the free skating of the team event. "I think the decision will be made collectively. I think any of our girls would win the short program with such rivals, and of course, any of them will win the free skating program," he noted.

Beijing’s 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

Russian athletes are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China.