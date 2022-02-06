Russian figure skater Mark Kondratyuk strengthens leadership of Team ROC at Olympics

BEIJING, February 6. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Mark Kondratyuk has taken the second place in the free skate and strengthened the leadership of Team ROC in the team tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The athlete from Russia has 181.65 points. Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama is first with 208.94 points, Vincent Zhou from the United States placed third with 171.44 points.

The Russian Olympic Committee team took the lead with 45 points, three points ahead of the US Team. The third position is secured by Japan with 39 points.

Kondratyuk is 18, he represents the CSKA skating club and he is coached by Svetlana Sokolovskaya. The athlete won the Russian and European championships this season. He has performed at the Olympic Games for the first time.