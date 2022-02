BEIJING, February 6. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva won first place in the short program in the team tournament at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Her score was 90.18 points.

Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi was second (74.73 points), Canada’s Madeline Schizas placed third (69.60 points).

The Russian Olympic Committee team took the lead with 36 points, two points ahead of the US Team. The team tournament will continue on Sunday with men’s single skating.