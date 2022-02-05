Team ROC in 7th place of medal standings after Day 1 of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

BEIJING, February 5. /TASS/. The Russian national team of athletes finished in the 7th place of the overall medal standings after Day 1 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

With six sets of medals at the stake on the opening day of the Olympics in China, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Team won one silver and one bronze medals on Saturday.

The silver was coined by Russia’s Natalya Nepryaeva in women’s cross-country 15-km skiathlon event. Norway’s Therese Johaug won the race and Austria’s Teresa Stadlober took the bronze in the race.

The bronze for Team ROC on Saturday was brought in the Biathlon Mixed Relay 4x6km race by the squad of Ulyana Nigmatullina, Kristina Reztsova, Alexander Loginov and Eduard Latypov. The gold went to biathletes from Norway and the silver was packed by France.

Team ROC is currently in the 7th place, sharing it with Canada (one silver, one bronze) in the overall medals count following Norway in the top place with two golds, Slovenia 2nd (one gold, one bronze), China 3rd (one gold), the Netherlands 3rd (one gold), Sweden 3rd (one gold), Italy 6th (two silver medals).

A total of seven sets of medals will be at the stake on Day 2 (February 6) of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony on February 4 at the Bird’s Nest Stadium in the Chinese capital.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are held between February 4 and 20. During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Russian athletes at Beijing-2022

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.