Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

Nepryayeva’s silver Olympic medal shimmers with gold, ROC president says

Nepryayeva earlier came second in the race, Norway’s Therese Johaug was first and Austria’s Teresa Stadlober took the bronze

BEIJING, February 5. /TASS/. The silver medal that Russian skier Natalya Nepryayeva won in the women’s 15 km skiathlon event at the Beijing Olympics actually shimmers with gold, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyanov told TASS.

Nepryayeva earlier came second in the race, Norway’s Therese Johaug was first and Austria’s Teresa Stadlober took the bronze.

"I extend my congratulations to our delegation on the first medal, which is well-deserved," Pozdnyakov said. "The card was played in a completely competent manner in terms of tactics. Clearly, Johaug was stronger today, no questions here. That said, this silver medal shimmers with gold," he added.

The Beijing Olympic Games will last until February 20.

Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
