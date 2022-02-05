Russian athletes win bronze in biathlon mixed relay at Beijing Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 5. /TASS/. Russian biathlon athletes Ulyana Nimgatullina, Kristina Reztsova, Alexander Loginov and Eduard Latypov came third in the mixed relay event at the Beijing Olympic Games.

Norway’s team won the race and France was second.

The Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) team finished 1.5 seconds behind the winner, using 13 extra cartridges at the shooting range and picking up one penalty loop.

Russian athletes won Olympic medals in biathlon mixed relay for the first time ever. These are the first Olympic medals for Nigmatullina, 27, Reztsova, 25, Loginov, 30, and Latypov, 27.