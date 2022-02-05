Difficult games waiting for Russian women’s ice hockey players - IIHF president

BEIJING, February 5. /TASS/. Difficult games against the United States and Canada are waiting for Russian women’s ice hockey players after a victory over Switzerland, International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President Luc Tardif told TASS.

"That was a good game, a lot of nice goals from both sides, it was a really interesting game," Tardif noted. However, according to him, the matches against the US and Canada aren’t going to be easy.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team defeated Switzerland 5-2 and will now play against the US (on February 5), Canada (on February 7) and Finland (on February 8). According to the rules of the tournament, all five teams in Group A will enter quarterfinals.