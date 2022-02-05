Nepryayeva comes second in skiathlon event, wins Russia’s first medal at Beijing Olympics

ZHANGJIAKOU /China/, February 5. /TASS/. Skier Natalya Nepryayeva has come second in the women’s 15 km skiathlon event at the Beijing Olympics, winning Russia’s first medal of the Games.

Norway’s Therese Johaug won the race and Austria’s Teresa Stadlober took the bronze.

In the skiathlon event, women race two 7.5-kilometer legs, first using the classical technique and then switching skis to use the freestyle technique.

This is the second Olympic medal for Nepryayeva, 26, who won the bronze in a relay event in Pyeongchang.