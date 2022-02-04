ROC chief lauds Beijing Olympics opening ceremony as wonderful, succinct

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. The opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing was succinct, the organizers offered a warm welcome to the guests of the Olympics, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said, according to the ROC press service.

The ceremony took place at Beijing’s National Stadium on Friday.

"It was a wonderful opening ceremony, a very succinct one. The organizers offered a very warm welcome to all the athletes who have come to participate in this remarkable festival. I am sure that all those who were present at the ceremony, as well as those who watched it on TV, were inspired by the event. The road to Olympic medals is now open for our athletes, awards are within arm’s reach," Pozdnyakov pointed out.

The Beijing Olympics will last until February 20. A total of 109 sets of medals will be up for grabs.