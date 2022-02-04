Chinese leader Xi Jinping says 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing are open

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. President of China Xi Jinping officially announced the opening of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing during the opening ceremony of the event at the Bird’s Nest Stadium on Friday.

"I declare the 24th Winter Olympic Games as open," Xi Jinping said.

The official opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games kicked off at the National Stadium, the Bird’s Nest, in Beijing, earlier in the day,

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.