Putin attending Olympics opening ceremony at Beijing’s Bird’s Nest stadium

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending as a guest the opening ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium known as the Bird’s Nest in Beijing.

During the talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, earlier in the day, Putin said he is sure that Russian and Chinese athletes will achieve good results at the Olympic Games.

He noted that reciprocal visits by the two countries leaders during the Olympic Games have become a kind of a tradition. Thus, Putin, who was Russia’s Prime Minister at that time, visited the opening ceremony of the Olympic Summer Games in Beijing in 2008, and Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the Sochi Olympics in Russia.

In his article for China’s Xinhua news agency, Putin hailed China’s efforts to prepare the Olympic and Paralympic Games.