Russian, Chinese athletes to deliver worthy performance at Beijing Olympics, Putin says

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his certainty that Russian and Chinese athletes will deliver a worthy performance at the Beijing Olympics during his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"I am certain that our athletes will deliver a worthy performance - both Chinese and Russian. The entire world will watch the events unfolding at sports venues closely," Putin said, opening the talks with his Chinese counterpart.

The Russian leader thanked his Chinese counterpart for the invitation to the Olympics opening ceremony.

"We know first-hand that this is a huge work. I am certain that our Chinese friends did it perfectly, as you always do when preparing for such major events," Putin added.

The president noted that mutual visits during the Olympics have become a tradition of its own.

"First, we visited you during the 2008 Summer Olympics, then you visited us during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, and now, as we agreed, we are here in Beijing during the opening of the Winter Olympics," Putin concluded.