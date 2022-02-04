China’s Sui Wenjing, Han Cong set new world record in ice skating pair short program

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Chinese ice skaters Sui Wenjing and Han Cong beat the world record of Russia’s Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Galliamov in the pair short program during the Beijing Olympics.

The Chinese pair took first place with 82.83 points. Mishina and Galliamov came second with 82.64 points, followed by the US’ Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier (75.00).

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong beat the previous world record set by Mishina and Galliamov at the 2022 European Figure Skating Championships, who scored 82.36 points in the short program. The Russian pair also holds the record in skating (157.46 points) and a combined total (239.82 points).

Sui Wenjing, 26, and Han Cong, 29, won a silver medal during the 2018 Olympics. The pair also holds two gold and three silver World Championships medals.