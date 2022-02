BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Mark Kondratyuk is ranked third following men’s short program of the Olympic Games in Beijing.

The athlete from Russia has 95.81 points. Nathan Chen of the United States is first with 111.71 points, followed by Japan’s Shoma Uno with 105.46 points.

After men’s short program, Team ROC is ranked third in the figure skating team competition.