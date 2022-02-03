UEFA pledges security measures at 2022 Futsal Championship in Russia-Ukraine semifinal

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) jointly with the Local Organizing Committee of the 2022 UEFA Futsal Championship in the Netherlands will provide security guarantees during the seminal match between Russia and Ukraine this week, the UEFA press office said in a statement for TASS on Thursday.

"UEFA expects fair play by the two teams, on and off the pitch," the UEFA press office told TASS. "The Dutch LOS - with the support of UEFA - is using its best efforts so as to ensure that the event will take place safely and, in this respect, is working on implementing specific security plans."

UEFA has been separating on purpose national football teams from Russia and Ukraine, as well as national football clubs of these countries, during stage group matches since July 2014.

However, UEFA’s press service told TASS earlier that: "The UEFA Emergency Panel decision from 2014, which ensures that Ukrainian and Russian teams are not drawn against each other, for obvious reasons cannot apply to the entire knockout stages of tournaments like the UEFA Futsal EURO 2022. Therefore, the match will go ahead as scheduled."

The semifinal match of the 2022 UEFA Futsal Championship between Russia and Ukraine is scheduled for February 4 in Amsterdam.

2022 UEFA Futsal Championship

The 2022 UEFA Futsal Championship is held between January 19 and February 6 in Amsterdam and Groningen, the Netherlands.

Russia finished first in its Group C playing against the teams from Slovakia, Croatia and Poland. The team of the Russian national team defeated later the national team of Georgia to advance to the semifinals of the championship.

In the other semifinals encounter of the 2022 UEFA Futsal Championship Portugal will take on Spain. The final game and the match for the bronze are scheduled for February 6.