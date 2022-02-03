Russian sports chief: Stringent anti-COVID-19 measures in place at 2022 Olympics in China

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Anti-COVID-19 measures, which are in force at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, are more stringent and complicated if compared to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told TASS on Thursday.

"Regulations of the Games in Beijing are more stringent and complicated if compared to Tokyo," Matytsin said in an interview with TASS.

Russian biathletes Irina Kazakevich and Valeria Vasnetsova, as well as team’s Head Coach Mikhail Shashilov and massage therapist Roman Nikitin, had to leave for China later of their previously scheduled date because they lacked necessary documents. They needed additional papers to prove again that they all had novel coronavirus cases previously.

"There is no sense at all looking for someone to blame, but is important to promptly find a solution in order for everyone to reach Beijing and be on the starting line of the Olympic tournament’s competitions," the minister chief said.

"If complications emerge, specialists will come to deal with them, including members of the operative headquarters, which are operational within the Sports Ministry in 24/7 mode," Matytsin added.

The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games announced to TASS on October 4 that athletes inoculated with Russian-made anti-COVID-19 vaccines would be allowed to participate in the 2022 Winter Games.

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.