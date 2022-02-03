Russian sports chief confident of no doping scandals for ROC Team at 2022 Olympics

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told TASS on Thursday he hoped that the Team ROC’s (the Russian Olympic Committee) participation in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games would not be marred by doping scandals.

"There were no positive doping results among the Russian team at the [2020] Olympics in Tokyo and this is why we hope that none of our athletes in Beijing will be disqualified," Matytsin said in an interview with TASS.

"Such confidence is boosted by the results of our work," he continued. "Russia is waging a stringent policy against doping abuse and it includes the development of a legal and regulatory framework, the introduction of administrative measures, implementation of educational programs, and ongoing work with regions and sports federations."

"We continue forming a culture of zero-tolerance toward doping and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency [RUSADA] contributes greatly in this regard," the sports minister said. "Russian athletes are strictly following all of the anti-doping requirements."

"The international community recognizes the effectiveness of our work and it was admitted by the participating parties of the UNESCO Conference of Parties (COP) to the International Convention against Doping in Sport as well as in a report of the Council of Europe’s anti-doping monitoring group," Matytsin said.

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.