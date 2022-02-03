Poll reveals Russians certain Team ROC will make it to top three medals standing

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Most Russians polled (67%) believe that Russian athletes are capable of finishing the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in China, held on February 4-20 in Beijing, within the top-three in the overall medals’ standings. As many as 25% of them believe Russia will take first place, according to a poll by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center published on Thursday.

"Russians predict that Russian athletes will finish within the top-three in the overall medals’ standings (67%), and one in four believe that Russian athletes will take first place (25%), 42% of those polled think our team will take second or third place, and 15% of the respondents expect fourth or fifth position in the medals’ standings. Those who do not see Russia as a leader in the number of medals won think that China (33%), USA (7%) or Norway (3%) will take first place," the poll says.

More than half of the respondents (66%) will follow the Olympics. Seventeen percent of respondents plan to regularly watch sports broadcasts, while 7% of those surveyed want to watch only those where Russian athletes will have a chance to win a medal. Another 42% of respondents intend to watch only the events they are interested in, and 32% do not plan to watch the Games at all.

Primarily, the respondents said they would watch the biathlon (33%) and figure skating (32%). One in five Russians is interested in hockey (22%) and skiing (20%), and 7% of those polled are more likely to watch the skaters’ competitions. "Answering the question about the Russian athletes performing at the Beijing Winter Olympics, our compatriots named skier Alexander Bolshunov and biathlete Alexander Loginov, figure skaters Alexandra Trusova, Anna Scherbakova and Kamila Valieva (3% each) and biathlete Eduard Latypov (2%) more frequently. Most of those polled had difficulty naming the athletes (89%)," the results of the poll show.

Some 42% of the respondents said Russian athletes will win more gold medals at the upcoming Olympics than at the last Olympics in 2018. Nearly one in three Russians (28%) believe there will be as many medals, and another 13% of those surveyed expect fewer medals.

According to 44% of respondents, Russian athletes are capable of winning the most Olympic medals in the figure skating competition. Another 34% of respondents cited the biathlon, 24% of those polled named hockey, and 21% of those surveyed named skiing.