Fatkulina, Shipachyov named as ROC Team’s flagbearers at 2022 Olympics opening ceremony

BEIJING, February 3. /TASS/. Russian speed skater Olga Fatkulina and ice hockey player Vadim Shipachyov were elected to be the flagbearers of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Team during the parade of national teams at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said on Thursday.

"It is important for our athletes to represent strength and power," Pozdnyakov told journalists. "This is why it was unanimously decided to have Olympic silver medal winner Olga Fatkulina, who is one of the most experienced of our athletes, and the 2018 Olympic Champion, the captain of the men’s ice hockey team, Vadim Shipachyov, to be the flagbearers."

"They are the most deserving members of our organization," the ROC chief added.

Fatkulina, 32, is the silver medal winner of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi in the women’s 500m individual speed skating. She is also the winner of the 2013 World Single Distance Speed Skating Championships in the women’s 1,000m competition and three-time European champion.

Shipachyov, 34, is the winner of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang. Playing for the Russian national ice hockey team at the IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championships, Shipachyov won gold in 2014, took the silver in 2015, and snatched the bronze twice - in 2016 and 2017.

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.