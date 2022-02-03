Going for the gold: PM unveils handsome sum for athletes who clinch 2022 Olympic wins

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian athletes will be awarded four million rubles ($52,280) in prize money for each gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

The silver medal winners from Russia will be awarded 2.5 million rubles ($32,670) and the bronze medalists will get 1.7 million rubles (over $22,220), according to the premier.

"The government made the decision to award Russian athletes based on their results at the Games," Mishustin said speaking at the Cabinet session. "Four million rubles for a gold medal, 2.5 million rubles for the silver, and 1.7 million rubles for the bronze."

The premier stated that the financial awards would be also allocated "to those, who accompany the athletes on their way to success, helping them to prepare."

"I mean here coaches and specialists in various spheres. They are marching together for the victories," he said.

Mishustin noted that the Winter Olympic Games open on Friday, while the Winter Paralympic Games open a month later.

"This is a very important event. The whole country is rooting for our athletes and is proud of them. The whole country will be wishing them victories in the course of these days," the prime minister added.

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.