Six players from ROC women ice hockey team test positive for COVID-19 — coach

BEIJING, February 3. /TASS/. COVID-19 tests of six players from the ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) women’s ice hockey team at the 2022 Beijing Olympics returned positive results, team’s Head Coach Yevgeny Babariko said on Thursday.

"We have six people, because of whom we were quarantined," he said. "They are [[Diana] Farkhutdinova, [Angelina] Goncharenko, [Olga] Sosina, [Yekaterina] Nikolayeva, [Liana Ganeyeva] and [Lyudmila] Belyakova."

"We hope that they will be back soon with the team," he continued. "Two more players have arrived to join us therefore we are qualified for the tournament."

"We undergo two tests daily and based on the results we will decide on the team’s roster tomorrow."

The team of women’s ice hockey players from Russia is scheduled to play in the group stage of the 2022 Winter Olympics against Switzerland (February 4), the United States (February 5), Canada (February 7), and Finland (February 8).

Due to international sanctions against Russian sports, athletes from Russia are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing under the flag and logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem.

The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in China. The First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was selected to be played at awarding ceremonies for Russian Olympians in Beijing.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.