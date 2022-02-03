Moscow Zoo pandas pick Beijing Winter Olympics winners

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The giant pandas in the Moscow Zoo predicted the outcome of the Winter Olympics, the animals made their choice and named the countries that will be the leaders in the team events, the official website of the mayor of the capital reports.

"Previously, we have never turned to pandas for help in predicting the outcome of sporting events. But who else should make predictions about the Winter Olympics, the capital of which this year will be Beijing? On the eve of the Winter Olympics’ opening, we decided to ask our pandas Zhui and Dindin which countries they think will perform the best. They had no doubts," Svetlana Akulova, General Director of the Moscow Zoo said.

Zhui and Dindin were offered five identical cones with the flags of the participating countries, which are represented by the greatest number of athletes at the Olympics. To keep the prediction unbiased, the items were not filled with any goodies. Dindin got cones with the flags of China, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, and Austria, while Zhui chose between Norway, Canada, the United States, Switzerland, and Germany. After thinking for a while, the panda grabbed the cone with the Russian flag and literally embraced it. It then approached the last toy in the row, which had the flag of China attached to it, and jumped, knocking it to the ground.

Zhui, on the other hand, took a responsible approach. He leisurely sniffed each cone and came to the conclusion that Germany was the most likely candidate to win. He even tore down the flag and chewed it up as if it was a toy he liked. Then Zhui needed a little more time to think. He waddled around his dwelling and soon returned to the cone with the US flag.

"Thus, the leaders in the overall Winter Olympics medal table, according to the Moscow Zoo giant pandas, will be Russia, China, Germany and the United States. During the competitions the zoo also plans to offer Zhui and Dindin to predict the winners in particular kind of sports, such as figure skating or hockey," the report said.

The giant panda is on the Red List of Threatened Species as an endangered species. In the wild, these animals can be found only in some provinces of China, in particular in Shaanxi, Gansu and Sichuan, as well as in Tibet. Adult males can weigh up to 180 kilograms and their body length ranges from 1.2 to 1.8 meters. Females are somewhat smaller: they can weigh about 100 kilograms and have a body length of up to 1.5 meters. The panda’s bodies are quite massive and are covered with thick white fur. Their paws, ears, and eyes area are covered with a contrasting black tint.