Some 150,000 spectators living outside of ‘closed loop’ to visit Beijing Olympics

BEIJING, February 3. /TASS/. About 150,000 people living outside the "closed loop" will be able to visit the Beijing Olympics, says Organizing Committee vice president Yang Shuan.

In January, the Organizing Committee decided to withdraw tickets from open sale due to the complicated epidemic situation and distribute them among certain groups of people.

Now, the Organizing Committee noted that the spectators will also include people living outside the "closed loop," where all participants of the Olympics live. They will contribute to about half of all seats.

"These spectators will include foreigners living in mainland China, members of diplomatic missions, marketing partners, local residents, students of primary and secondary schools," Yang Shuan said.

The Olympics will take place in Beijing between February 4 and 20.