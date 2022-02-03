Russians feel more like team at Beijing Olympics compared to 2018 Games — athlete

BEIJING, February 3. /TASS/. Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva has told TASS that she likes an atmosphere at the Beijing Olympics more than at the 2018 Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, where she competed in a gray uniform as the Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).

Russian sportsmen were able to take part in the 2018 Olympics only after receiving an invitation from the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and in the status of the Olympic Athletes from Russia due to some sanctions imposed by the IOC in December 2017 for numerous anti-doping rule violations. Russia came to the Beijing Olympics under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

"In comparison with the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, now I feel calmer, and I also like the track in China more than the Korean one," Sergeeva revealed. "What is more, a new discipline - monobob, will make its debut here, which is also very interesting. In Pyeongchang, we wore gray and white uniform, it was unclear who we are, [we competed] without a flag or anthem and had a neutral status. Here we are one team, we are recognizable," the Russian athlete emphasized.

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports. Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period. The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4 to 20.