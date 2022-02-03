Putin slams attempts to politicize sports as ‘fundamentally wrong’

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Attempts by some countries to politicize sports to the benefit of their ambitions are fundamentally wrong and contrary to the very spirit and principles of the Olympic Charter, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article for China’s Xinhua news agency, titled Russia and China: A Future-Oriented Strategic Partnership.

"Sadly, attempts by a number of countries to politicize sports to the benefit of their ambitions have recently intensified. This is fundamentally wrong and contrary to the very spirit and principles of the Olympic Charter. The power and greatness of sports are that it brings people together, gives moments of triumph and pride for the country and delights with fair, just and uncompromising competition. And these approaches are shared by most of the states participating in the international Olympic Movement," Putin pointed out.

On December 6, 2021, the United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, a decision which means that no officials will accompany US athletes to China who will still take part in the Games. The US initiative was officially supported by Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada. China slammed the decision as a political manipulation running counter to the Olympic Charter and vowed to take retaliatory measures.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games will take place in Beijing on February 4-20.