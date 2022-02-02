Russian athletes tested more often than others for doping ahead of Beijing Olympics

BEIJING, February 2. /TASS/. Russian athletes have been tested for doping more often in the run-up to the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing than members of other national teams, Director General of the International Testing Agency (ITA) Benjamin Cohen told reporters.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13. About 3,000 athletes are expected to take part.

German athletes are second on the list, followed by Americans. Athletes from Canada and Norway are also in the top five.

Alpine skiers, biathletes, cross-country skiers, freestyle and bobsleigh athletes have been the most tested in individual sports, while for team sports it’s hockey players and curlers.

The ITA received 5,400 recommendations from international anti-doping agencies and international federations ahead of the Beijing Olympics. The agency implemented 80% of the requests, which allowed 95% of the athletes named in the recommendations to be tested.