Athletes to take 2,900 doping tests during Beijing Olympics

BEIJING, February 2. /TASS/. Athletes will take about 2,900 doping tests during the Beijing Winter Olympics, director general of the International Testing Agency, Benjamin Cohen, told reporters.

The Olympic Games will be held from February 4 to 20, and about 3,000 athletes will take part in them.

Cohen noted that half of all tests will be taken out of competition. The samples will be tested in a Beijing laboratory that is accredited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Samples taken at the Olympics will be stored for 10 years.

For the first time, the Beijing Games will make full use of the dry blood spot testing procedure. The collected biomaterial is placed on a special paper, after which it is dried. The resulting sample allows new opportunities for screening for prohibited substances. It’s easier to store and transport compared to liquid blood.