WADA says when it will discuss fulfillment of criteria to restore RUSADA

BEIJING, February 2. /TASS/. The representatives of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) plan to hold an audit of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in the coming months, WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said in an interview with TASS.

Last June, RUSADA got a plan from WADA on reinstating its status of compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code which RUSADA lost in December 2020 following the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The plan should be implemented by mid-December 2022.

The official reiterated that the deadline is in December. "And so we are working now in the calendar towards these dates and we have planned audits of RUSADA. We will work with them. We will be in discussion with the government <…> all this is coming in the coming months," he said, adding that the process should be completed by December.

WADA’s director general expressed hope that the requirements of RUSADA’s reinstatement would be fulfilled. "I think, we are not far from that. And we have productive discussions, both with RUSADA and also with the Sports Minister on making sure that everything will be done," he noted.