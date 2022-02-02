Examination of cases of Russian athletes in LIMS database to be completed by year’s end

BEIJING, February 2. /TASS/. The examination of the cases of Russian athletes from the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory should be completed by the end of the year, WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said in an interview with TASS.

There are 492 cases of doping initiated against Russian athletes based on LIMS data.

"We've asked each International Federation to assess the cases that concern their sport, and to decide whether or not there is enough evidence to move forward," the official said, pointing out that the amount of evidence was different for each athlete with some of it found in the database and some — in the McLaren report. "So you need to put all the pieces together and see […] is there enough evidence or not, and then decide to move forward," the director general added, pointing out that not all international federations have completed their work.

He reiterated that work is underway although it is obvious that it is somewhat belated since "most of these athletes are not active anymore." "I hope it will be finished by the end of the year," the director general added.

According to Niggli, this is not related to the reinstatement process of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA). "It's not directly in the sense that it's not really […] our responsibility," he said, noting that this should be the job of international federations and that it would be good to "turn the page and move forward," completing work by the end of the year, if possible.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) determined RUSADA to be non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code in connection with its failure to procure the delivery of authentic LIMS data and underlying analytical data of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory to WADA in the period between 2012 and 2015. Russian authorities deny accusations of manipulating the database.