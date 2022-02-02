Olympic competitions start off in Beijing

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. Curling mixed doubles contests started off the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. Games were played between the teams of UK and Sweden, Australia and the US, Norway and the Czech Republic, China and Switzerland.

Ten teams will compete for medals in mixed doubles. After an all-play-all tournament, the four best teams will move on to semifinals. The final and the third-place games will take place on February 8. Team ROC hasn’t passed a qualifying round and isn’t playing in the tournament.

In men’s curling contests, Russia will be represented by the team of Sergey Glukhov, in women’s by the team of Alina Kovalyova. Russians will first play against the US on February 9 and 10.

The opening ceremony for the Games will take place on February 4. Athletes will compete for 109 sets of medals. The Games will conclude on February 20.