IOC reveals how many athletes have arrived in Beijing so far

BEIJING, February 2. /TASS/. About 70% of athletes have already arrived in Beijing to take part in the Winter Olympic Games, Pierre Ducrey, the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Olympic Games operations director, told reporters.

"We are fully ready for the day of the Opening Ceremony," said Ducrey. "We have 70% of the athletes who have arrived and they are training across all the venues. Everything is going very well."

The Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing between February 4 and 20.