WADA does its utmost to make sure Russia has strong anti-doping system - Banka

BEIJING, February 2. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is resorting to all possible measures to make sure that Russia has a strong anti-doping system, WADA President Witold Banka said on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists in Beijing, Banka noted that this issue had been repeatedly discussed for more than a year since the CAS (the Court of Arbitration for Sport) verdict in regard to Russian sports.

The WADA president said that the global organization is currently focused to make sure that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is following all WADA’s regulations in line with a program on the compliance with the Code.

He added that WADA maintains a permanent contact with RUSADA, the reinstatement process continues and the global organization does everything possible to make sure that Russia has a strong anti-doping system.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia and to the tune of the national anthem for two years.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.