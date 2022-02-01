Russian Olympic figure skaters test negative for COVID upon arrival in Beijing

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. Russian Olympic figure skaters have tested negative for the novel coronavirus upon arrival in Beijing, Alexander Kogan, director-general of the Figure Skating Federation of Russia, told TASS on Tuesday.

The Russian figure skaters arrived in Beijing at 12:20 local time (07:20 a.m. Moscow time) on Tuesday to take part in the Olympic Games. Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin will arrive later from Moscow.

"All the tests of our figure skaters were negative. So, we can begin training sessions tomorrow," Kogan said.

The figure skating team ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) includes Mark Kondratyuk, Andrey Mozalev, and Yevgeny Semeneko, who replaced Mikhail Kolyada after his positive Covid test (men’s singles), Kamila Valiyeva, Anna Shcherbakova, and Alexandra Trusova (ladies singles), Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov, Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, Alexandra Boikova and Dmitry Kozlovsky (pairs), Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin, Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin (ice dancing).

The Olympic Winter Games will be held from February 4 through 20.