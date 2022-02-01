Beijing uncovers more COVID-positive athletes, officials upon arrival for Winter Olympics

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have detected 24 new COVID-19 cases among the athletes and officials who arrived in Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games, the Organizing Committee reported on Tuesday.

As many as 1,438 people arrived in China on January 31, including 379 athletes and officials and 1,059 "representatives of other interested parties".

PCR testing at the airport as well as at the Olympic Village Hotel uncovered 24 new cases of the infection, with 16 among athletes and officials, and eight among representatives.

On January 23, eight representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) headquarters flew to Beijing. Andrey Konokotin, head of the Russian team's mission at the Beijing Olympics, told TASS that everyone tested negative. On January 27, Russian biathlon, ice skating, female hockey and short-track athletes arrived in Beijing. Later on Thursday, biathlon coach Sergey Bashkirov told TASS about the positive result of the first coronavirus test he took upon his arrival in the Chinese capital. The test he took on Friday came back negative.

On January 28, the Russian luge team flew to Beijing. Sergey Chudinov, the team's head coach, told TASS that the Russian team members had tested negative. Two days later, the Russian ski racing team arrived in China, who had already had the time to hold their first training.

The Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing between February 4 and 20.