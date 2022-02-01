Russian bobsleigh, skeleton racers tested negative for coronavirus in Beijing

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. Russian bobsleigh, skeleton racers tested negative for coronavirus after they arrived in Beijing, Yelena Anikina, the President of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation, told TASS.

The ROC bobsleigh and skeleton team arrived in China on February 1 and took the tests immediately at the airport. "All the tests for coronavirus that were taken by the athletes and coaches came back negative," Anikina said.

ROC bobsleigh team lists Rostislav Gaityukevich and Maxim Andrianov, who participated in this season’s World Cup events. Nadezhda Sergeyeva and Anastasia Makarova will take part in the two-woman competition, while Sergeyeva will also take part in women’s monobob event.

The team also includes pushers Mikhail Mordasov, Pavel Travkin, Vasily Kondratenko, Alexey Pushkarev, Alexey Laptev, Dmitry Lopin and reserve pusher Alexander Yefimov. Yulia Belomestnykh and Yelena Mamedova will be pushers for the women’s team, while Yulia Yegoshenko will be a reserve pusher.

Anikina said some players will fly to China later due to coronavirus-related issues. Pushers Pushkarev and Kondratenko told TASS last week their tests were positive.

The ROC skeleton team lists Yelena Nikitina, Yulia Kanakina, Alina Tararychenkova, Alexander Tretyakov, Yevgeny Rukosuyev and Daniil Romanov.