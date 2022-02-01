Russian bobsleigh, skeleton athletes to conduct first training on Beijing track on Feb 2

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. Russian bobsleigh and skeleton athletes plan to conduct their first training on the Olympic track in Beijing on February 2, a source in the coaching staff told TASS.

Russian bobsleigh and skeleton athletes arrived in Beijing from Moscow on the morning of February 1.

"Our first training sessions are scheduled for February 2," senior coach in Russia’s skeleton team Denis Akimov said. "These will be additional runs that the organizers provided us with. The need for them arose because the weather was completely different when we practiced here during the training week, so the international federation arranged these runs," he added.

Skeleton athletes will conduct additional training on February 5 and 6. The first official training sessions are set for February 7.

The first skeleton medal event will take place on February 11 (among male athletes) and bobsleigh athletes will start competing for Olympic medals on February 14 (in women’s monobob).